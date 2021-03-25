Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 130,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

