Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $412,103,000 after buying an additional 833,819 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 248,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,208,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average is $112.15. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

