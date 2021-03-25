Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after buying an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after buying an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after buying an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,671,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,452 shares of company stock worth $5,498,064 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $194.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.97 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

