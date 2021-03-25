Colony Group LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Danaher by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Danaher by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Danaher by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

DHR stock opened at $218.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day moving average of $225.29. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $123.78 and a 12-month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

