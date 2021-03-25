Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.35. 1,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

