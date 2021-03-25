Colony Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $9.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.85. 2,218,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.59. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

