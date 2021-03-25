Colony Group LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.63. 10,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,141. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

