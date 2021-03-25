Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $552.45 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $213.29 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $551.68 and a 200-day moving average of $457.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,007 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

