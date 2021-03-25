Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Reaches One Day Volume of $60,859.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 65.4% against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $60,859.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.16 or 0.00639783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

