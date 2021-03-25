DAD (DAD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.86 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. DAD has a market cap of $33.94 million and $1.86 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.91 or 0.00640931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024208 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

