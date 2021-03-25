Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. Danaos has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Analysts predict that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

