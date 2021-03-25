Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Shares Down 2.8%

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datang International Power Generation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datang International Power Generation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, solar, and natural gas.

