DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.27

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.27 and last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 28688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

