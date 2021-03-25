DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DexCom worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DexCom by 991.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DexCom by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,481.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total value of $177,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,280 shares of company stock worth $33,477,737 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $355.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.01 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Call Option

