Digitex Reaches One Day Volume of $1.81 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 88.2% higher against the dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00025335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.71 or 0.00646929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00063427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00023876 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

