Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $36.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DISCA traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

