DPRating (RATING) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,637.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 77.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $904,028.50 and approximately $11,637.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00629580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023798 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

