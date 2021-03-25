Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,905 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Rollins by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,894 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.