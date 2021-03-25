Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

