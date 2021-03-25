Edge Capital Group LLC Has $412,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $231.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $270.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.07. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

