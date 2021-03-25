Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.59 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

