Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

