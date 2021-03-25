Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 44,237 Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE:PSXP opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.