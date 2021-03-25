Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 3,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,906. The stock has a market cap of $164.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Get Equillium alerts:

EQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.