Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.53% of Etsy worth $1,465,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Etsy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 110.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.39. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

