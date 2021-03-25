EveryCoin (EVY) Hits Market Cap of $724,159.05

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EveryCoin has a market cap of $724,159.05 and $81,602.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00023931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00049379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00633212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00023783 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

