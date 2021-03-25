ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $62,999.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.00253707 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00029326 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

