Express (NYSE:EXPR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $4.75. Express shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 17,385,091 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $298.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Express by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Express by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

