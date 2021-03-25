Frax Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $107.16 million and $7.29 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.66 or 0.00453617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00057760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00179157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.45 or 0.00765028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00050160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00075097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 106,882,466 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

