FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 85.78% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. 209,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. FreightCar America has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.