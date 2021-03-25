GameStop (NYSE:GME) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s shares got a boost in the recent past after it announced the formation of a new strategic committee for accelerating transformation. Markedly, GameStop has been restructuring its board in order to fast track business growth. In particular, the company is striving to expand capabilities in the digital realm, which has continued to deliver solid growth. In fact, e-commerce sales surged 175% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, management is encouraged by the strong start to fiscal 2021, with comparable store sales rising 23% in February 2021. However, store closures have been a drag for the company. During the fourth quarter, net sales fell due to a 12% decline in store base and a 27% reduction in store operating days in Europe.”

Get GameStop alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of GME opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GameStop by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 594,935 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GameStop by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GameStop by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in GameStop by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.