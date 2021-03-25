Gas (GAS) Price Hits $11.67

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.67 or 0.00022242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $118.22 million and $28.46 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00459135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00058164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00178093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00800120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00052272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00075606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.