Genaro Network (GNX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $859,060.00

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $859,060.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00640225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024110 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,815,080 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Token Trading

