GET Protocol (GET) Trading Up 27.1% Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $52.27 million and $1.40 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $4.59 or 0.00008771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00050303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00631765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023928 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

