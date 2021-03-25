GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.42 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 19283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Specifically, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at $118,111,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $4,867,791.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,066 shares of company stock worth $7,634,791 over the last quarter.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

