Gordon Rubenstein Sells 5,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 7,602 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $80,657.22.

On Thursday, March 18th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00.

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.11 million, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $15.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

