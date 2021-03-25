Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $23.62 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $88.55 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.