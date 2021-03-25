Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 51,423 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $26,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

