Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,095 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $18,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 338,414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 69.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 61,654 shares during the period.

NYSE BTZ opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

