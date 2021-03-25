Head-To-Head Survey: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) vs. Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PolyPid alerts:

This table compares PolyPid and Brainsway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$6.91 million N/A N/A Brainsway $23.10 million 4.45 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -18.46

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brainsway.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PolyPid and Brainsway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.88%. Brainsway has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.23%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Brainsway.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Brainsway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A N/A -36.04% Brainsway -34.28% -33.99% -20.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Brainsway shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PolyPid beats Brainsway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing PLEXONCO that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.