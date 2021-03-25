Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,772. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HYMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

