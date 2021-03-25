Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,772. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06.
In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00.
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.