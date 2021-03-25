Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,523,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

RYH opened at $262.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $170.35 and a 12 month high of $274.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.21.

