Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $99.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.25.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.
In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $3.17 on Monday, hitting $87.12. 613,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. Itron has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.18.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.