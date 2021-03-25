Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $99.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Itron by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $3.17 on Monday, hitting $87.12. 613,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. Itron has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.