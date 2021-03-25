Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.57. 3,697,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

