Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.64. The company had a trading volume of 264,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $425.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

