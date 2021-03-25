Jonestrading Downgrades Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Hold

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celyad Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celyad Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.
Shares of Celyad Oncology stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.
About Celyad Oncology
Celyad Oncology SA engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform.
