Jonestrading Downgrades Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Hold

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celyad Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celyad Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Celyad Oncology stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,227 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.99% of Celyad Oncology worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform.

