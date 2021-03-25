Kin Achieves Market Cap of $318.26 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Kin has a market capitalization of $318.26 million and $2.31 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kin has traded up 103.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.92 or 0.00459380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00058170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00034091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00177872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.40 or 0.00813482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00052443 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

