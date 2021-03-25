Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO opened at $116.50 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.07, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

