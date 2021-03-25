Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $1.78 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $222.27 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.74 or 0.00239484 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00090189 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,865,442 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

