Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

KYMR traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 648,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,989. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $493,093.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $108,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $489,584.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,834.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,787 shares of company stock worth $15,898,710.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $24,769,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,723,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

