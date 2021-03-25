Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

KYMR traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 648,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,989. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $493,093.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $108,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $489,584.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,834.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,787 shares of company stock worth $15,898,710.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $24,769,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,723,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit